LOGAN — The Logan and Wayne girls basketball teams might be seeing a lot of each other this season.
The first of possibly three or maybe four meetings came on Wednesday night as the visiting Wayne Pioneers pulled away late to topple the Wildcats 49-39 in a defensive battle of Class AAA top five-ranked teams in the state at Logan High School’s Willie Akers Arena.
No. 5 Wayne improved to 9-2 on the season while No. 3 Logan dropped to 10-2.
Brooke Adkins led Wayne’s balanced scoring attack with 13 points. Jasmine Tabor and Mikayla Stacy tossed in 11 points each while Addie Adkins dropped in nine points.
Peyton Ilderton paced Logan with a 17-point effort. She was the only double-figure scorer for the Wildcats.
It was a big win for the Pioneers, who took over sole possession of first place in the Cardinal Conference with a perfect 7-0 mark. Logan fell to 3-1 in league play.
Tied at 37-all, Wayne outscored Logan 12-2 in the final four minutes of the game.
“We start three freshmen and we made some freshmen mistakes but we were good enough to get the win,” Wayne coach Wade Williamson said. “It was a good win for us. We were fortunate to come in here and play well. Our defense kept us in it the entire game. We defended them well but we struggled offensively at times but we just hung in there. We were able to contain Peyton Ilderton to the best we could. She is the best player in the state in Class AAA in my mind.”
Logan coach Kevin Gertz said his team just did not play well.
“We didn’t play very well and we didn’t play very smart,” he said. “We made a bunch of young mistakes and [Wayne] wanted it more. They were the better team tonight and tonight wasn’t even close.”
Tabor put Wayne up for good with 4:13 left when she drilled a 3-pointer, giving the Pioneers a 40-37 lead.
Brooks then scored on a drive down the lane to make it 42-39 and Stacy followed with a big block on the defensive end with 1:49 left.
Wayne then hit 5 of 7 free throws in the final minute and a half to put the win on ice.
The game was close throughout.
Logan led 11-9 after one quarter and things stayed close the rest of the night.
Logan took a 20-16 lead midway into the second quarter after a 3-pointer by Ilderton.
Wayne later tied it at 22 with 2:20 to go after a 3 by Tabor.
The Pioneers held a 24-22 lead at halftime, but Logan went on a 7-0 run to start the third quarter, capped off by a 3-pointer by Crouse.
Wayne pulled within one point at 32-31 with Brooke Adkins’ 3 with 1:41 left.
The Pioneers trailed 34-33 after three quarters as Addie Adkins connected on a pair of free throws.
The two teams, also sectional rivals, are scheduled to have a rematch on Feb. 8 at Wayne. Game three could take place in the sectional title game.
And, if both teams are able to win in regional co-finals, Logan and Wayne could possibly meet up a fourth time in the state tournament.
“We’ll hope for that,” Williamson said about the possible four meetings between the two teams.
“Hopefully that happens,” added Gertz. “But we have to play a lot better in order to beat them.”
The Pioneers are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Friday night at Sissonville.
Logan is slated to host Winfield at 3 p.m. Saturday.