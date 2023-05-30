Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

20230531-wcns-trent01
Wayne Central little leaguer Trent Woods was recognized for his commitment and love for the game of baseball during a ceremony at Wayne Central Little League Field on May 23.

 Melissa Booton | For Wayne County News

WAYNE — A local little leaguer and team manager was recognized last week for his commitment to his team, community and pure love for the game of baseball during a ceremony at Wayne Central baseball field.

Trent Woods is 12-years-old and has had 12 major surgeries pertaining to his condition, Spinabifida. He has played baseball for Wayne Central for a couple years, and was named team manager by coach Cody Mills this season.

