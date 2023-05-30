WAYNE — A local little leaguer and team manager was recognized last week for his commitment to his team, community and pure love for the game of baseball during a ceremony at Wayne Central baseball field.
Trent Woods is 12-years-old and has had 12 major surgeries pertaining to his condition, Spinabifida. He has played baseball for Wayne Central for a couple years, and was named team manager by coach Cody Mills this season.
“I can’t say enough about how much I care for this kid and how much he has done for our League. His relentless spirit is what we all wish we all had,” Mills said. “His heart and love for baseball is what I wish every kid had. His attitude is always positive, and always has a smile on his face, regardless of his situation.”
Mills said his commitment was evident after his family was in a car accident, totaling both his handicap van and motorized wheelchair.
“Several weeks ago after our game at Salt Rock,” he explained. “Two days later, Trent was there at our game, and hasn’t missed a single one all season. He rides to and from the games in a Jeep. He’s unbelievable.”
Woods was recognized as a “Hometown Hero” by broadcast news station WSAZ, something he was nominated for by his team.
“He represents you, your family, and the Wayne name as it should be, with honor, courage and commitment. That’s something to truly be proud of as a community!” Mills said.
There is currently an online donation open to help his family get a new van and wheelchair.