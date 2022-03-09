WEST MADISON — Scott had to turn on the jets late in the game to get past Wayne.
The No. 2 seed Skyhawks downed No. 3 Wayne 67-55 in a Class AAA Region IV Section 2 first-round boys basketball game Wednesday at the Hawks’ Nest.
The contest was closer than the score would suggest.
Scott came in hot, winning 10 of its last 12 games, and Wayne had lost 10 of its last 12, including a 75-51 setback to the Skyhawks on Jan. 21.
Wayne took control early on 3-point buckets from Ike Meddings and Dillon May, who each hit a pair. Coach Sam Cochenour’s Pioneers were up 9-4 early but Scott rallied and took the frame 14-13 as the Skyhawks showed their perimeter range with treys from Jaren Gaiter and Jay Sharps.
Meddings netted five points in the second quarter, including another 3-point shot. Scott’s Reece Carden began dominating the paint with drives to the basket and netted 10 in the quarter but Wayne outscored the home team 18-11 and led 32-24 at the half.
Scott coach Shawn Ballard said his team shot poorly in the first half but he gave Wayne credit.
“They shot 60% from 35 feet out early on,” Ballard said. “We have a lot of seniors in a game you have to win and you put a lot of pressure on yourself. We missed a few good shots early and that makes it easy to get a little tight. We expected a dogfight. This is playoff basketball.”
Carden took control of the game in the third and buried another 11 points in the frame and Scott took a 42-40 lead before the period ended.
The final quarter saw four lead changes before Sharps hit a pair of 3-point buckets to separate Scott, followed by another from Carden. Gaiter hit 2 of 3 free throws in the final ticks of the clock for the Skyhawks. A trio of long-range shots from the Pioneers’ Meddings, Zane Adkins and Ryan Maynard made the final period highly contested.
“Playing in tight situations is the only way to simulate that and hope you grow from it,” Ballard said.
Wayne hit seven 3-point shots, led by Meddings with five. Scott tallied six with Sharps hitting three.
Scott will move on and play top-seeded Logan in the section final on Friday at Willie Akers Arena.
Carden led Scott with 33 points, Gaiter added 12 and Sharps 9.
Meddings scored 17 for Wayne, May netted 12 and Cooper Adkins 11.