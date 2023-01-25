Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20230125-wcns-waynegirls01

The Wayne Lady Pioneers remained in the number one spot again this week in AP Polls.

 Steve Stapleton | For Wayne County News

HUNTINGTON — Wayne retained its stranglehold on No. 1 in Class AA, but Spring Valley slipped to second in Class AAA, in the West Virginia Associated Press high school girls basketball poll this week.

The Pioneers (14-0, 100) received all 10 first-place votes Monday to outdistance No. 2 North Marion (12-1, 89). Ripley (11-3, 80) is third, followed by East Fairmont (13-2, 67), Nitro (9-4, 54), Lewis County 13-0, 49), Philip Barbour (75, 38), Robert C. Byrd (8-4, 35), Keyser (9-4, 21) and Logan (7-8, 14).

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Recommended for you