HUNTINGTON — Wayne retained its stranglehold on No. 1 in Class AA, but Spring Valley slipped to second in Class AAA, in the West Virginia Associated Press high school girls basketball poll this week.
The Pioneers (14-0, 100) received all 10 first-place votes Monday to outdistance No. 2 North Marion (12-1, 89). Ripley (11-3, 80) is third, followed by East Fairmont (13-2, 67), Nitro (9-4, 54), Lewis County 13-0, 49), Philip Barbour (75, 38), Robert C. Byrd (8-4, 35), Keyser (9-4, 21) and Logan (7-8, 14).
In Class AAAA, Wheeling Park (14-1, 96) garnered six first-place votes to overtake Spring Valley (12-2, 94, 4). Morgantown (10-3, 74) jumped from fourth to third, swapping places with Cabell Midland (11-4, 67). Spring Mills (9-0, 55) is fifth.
Huntington High (7-6, 49) dipped one spot to sixth, ahead of University (9-7, 42), Parkersburg South (7-5, 30), St. Albans (11-5, 26) and Woodrow Wilson (7-6, 11).
In Class A, Tolsia (8-6, 29) remained seventh. Cameron and Tucker County are tied at No. 1. The Dragons (104, 92) received five No. 1 votes, the Mountain Lions four. Webster County (12-1, 84) picked up the other first-place vote.
Doddridge County (11-3, 68) is fourth, James Monroe (11-4, 57) fifth and Greenbrier West (12-2, 55) sixth. Tug Valley (65, 24), Gilmer County (7-7, 19) and Hundred (10-3, 13) round out the top 10.
In Class AA, Wyoming East (10-2, 94, 5) and Mingo Central (12-1, 94 4) are tied at the top of the poll. Summers County (11-4, 74, 1) is third, Williamstown (11-3, 69) fourth, Wheeling Central (13-1, 68) fifth, Parkersburg Catholic (8-4, 39) sixth, Chapmanville (10-4, 35) seventh, St. Marys (10-6, 28) eighth, Charleston Catholic (8-5, 27) ninth and Petersburg (7-7, 13) 10th.
Boys poll
Huntington High (11-2, 64) parlayed victories over Ashland, Capital and Cabell Midland into a No. 4 spot in Class AAAA. No. 1 Morgantown (12-1, 99) picked up nine first-place votes. George Washington (12-0, 86) is second. Parkersburg South (10-2, 85) received one No. 1 vote and is third. Greenbrier East (73, 57) is fifth.
Spring Mills (10-2, 55) is sixth, followed by Hedgesville (11-3, 34), Jefferson (7-4, 27), Wheeling Park (84, 21) and Cabell Midland (6-5, 5). Spring Valley received four votes, good for 12th.
In Class A, Tolsia (9-5, 14) is ninth. Huntington St. Joe (6-5, 11) and Madonna (7-7, 11) are tied for 10th. Defending state champion James Madison (13-2, 100) is a unanimous No. 1. Webster County (10-3, 85), is second, Tucker County (7-3, 83) third, Tug Valley (8-3, 65) fourth and Cameron (7-5, 57) fifth, fololwed by Doddridge County (8-3, 42), Clay-Battelle (8-5, 36) and Pendleton County (6-4, 35).
Fairmont Senior (11-0, 96, 6) is No. 1 in Class AAA. Shady Spring (10-3, 92, 3) is second, ahead of Ripley (12-0, 79, 1), East Fairmont (10-1, 72), Scott (8-4, 55), Elkins (8-5, 45), Winfield (7-6, 40), Logan (7-8, 38), Nitro (7-5, 14) and Herbert Hoover (7-6, 7).
Williamstown (12-2, 98) received nine first-place votes to rank No. 1. No. 2 Bluefield (7-3, 88) picked up the other first-place nod. Chapmanville (10-1, 80) is third, South Harrison (12-1, 67) fourth and Ravenswood (10-3, 60) fifth. St. Marys (9-3, 45), Wyoming East (9-3, 38), Charleston Catholic (8-3, 35), Wheeling Central (7-6, 23) and Poca (7-5, 13) make up the rest of the top 10.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.