Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WAYNE — The Lady Pioneers shut down county rival Tolsia High School twice during a double-header Monday evening at home.

The night began with the home team’s annual Big Sister, Little Sister event in which players adopt a “little sister” softball player for the evening.

The Pioneers took the lead in the first inning fast, holding Tolsia to 0 runs, and racking up nine points and batting through the entire order in the bottom of the first.

Wayne again held Tolsia scoreless in the second inning where the team batted in six more points, making it a 15-0 game.

WHS was called the winners via mercy rule.

After a short break, the teams took the field again for the second game of the night.

Though Tolsia was able to score in the second game, Wayne held the Rebels to six points — which was no match to the Pioneer’s 21 points, making the final score 21-6.

The WHS staff was pleased with the double wins.

“Congratualations to te Wayne High School softball team. They beat Tolsia in a double-header tonight,” the coaches said in a combined statement.

To submit Wayne County sports stats and scores, email Nikki Dotson Merritt at ndotson@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you