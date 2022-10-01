WAYNE — A defensive battle usually comes down to just a few key plays.
Wayne made more of those key plays than Lincoln County.
The Pioneers held the visiting Panthers to negative rushing yards and intercepted four passes, defeating Lincoln County 28-6 on Homecoming. It was Wayne’s second consecutive win.
“We are doing more things right,” Pioneer coach Tom Harmon said.
Wayne (3-3) got the scoring started with its defense. Lineman Alex Carter picked off a screen pass and returned it 22 yards for the game’s first touchdown.
A little more than one minute later, a bad punt snap on the Panthers’ ensuing possession set Wayne up at the Lincoln County 25. Quarterback Josh Dingess took the first play 25 yards for a TD and a two-score lead.
“We should have some of those things coming back to us in spades,” Harmon said. “We haven’t been the luckiest team or program in the past few years.
“You have to do things right to be in a position to be lucky.”
Lincoln County (0-6) fought to stay in the game. Isaiah Koontz intercepted a Wayne pass and returned it 71 yards for a score midway through the second quarter to cut the Wayne lead to 14-6.
Dingess found senior tight end Nate Hammer on a 4-yard TD pass just before halftime, giving Wayne a two-score lead it would not relinquish.
Jaxson Damron ran for 133 yards and a TD for Wayne, which totaled 300 yards of offense. Lincoln County had minus-3 yards of total offense at the half, and ended the game with minus-4 yards rushing and just 80 total yards.
Carter, Ronnie Staley, Fisher Fry and Colton Mathis all had interceptions for Wayne. Blake Adkins threw for 84 yards for the Panthers.
It was the Pioneers’ first win over a Class AAA opponent since 2014, when Wayne defeated Morgantown at Pioneer Field.
LCHS 0 6 0 0--6
WAYNE 14 8 0 6--28
W-Carter 22 INT return (pass failed)
W-Dingess 25 run (Forrest pass from Dingess)
LC-Koontz 71 INT return (pass failed)
W-Hammer 4 pass from Dingess (Estep pass from Dingess)
W-Damron 35 run (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--(LC): A. Adkins 11-25, Koontz 7-9, Sponaugle 5-5, B. Adkins 1-(-1), S. Adkins 1(-1), Johaim 1-(-11), Team 2-(-30).