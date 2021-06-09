The Wayne High School track team will represent the county at the West Virginia State Championship meet this weekend with multiple racers qualifying.
Wayne claimed top spots in multiple races in the Region IV Class AA meet, with many going on to compete this weekend for the state title.
In single participant races, Senior Ethan Bowens qualified to compete the 100M, 200M and 400M races in the boys division.
Bowens is the number one runner in the state in his races and is the lone boy qualifier.
“He is a great runner and deserves recognition,” Head Coach Jeanette Rutherford said.
In the girls division, Katheryn Dean qualified in the 400M; Emily Williamson in the 800M, 1600M and 3200M; Madelyn Perry in the 200M and Olivia Williamson in the 3200M.
The girls team also claimed spots in the 4x2, 4x4 and 4x8 with Williamson, Lester, Wallace and Dean claiming the Regional Title in the 4x400M with a time of 4:20.03.
Other qualifing races included Dean, Perry, Emily Williamson, Morgan Marshall and Reagan Queen qualified in the 4x200M and Dean, Wallace, Lester, Emily Williamson Olivia Williamson in the 4x800M.
Rutherford said extreme discipline in everything is the main reason for the team’s success this year.
“Like I told the kids the other day, they’ve worked for this, they’ve completed everything we’ve asked of them — and then some — and so far they’ve seen success based on the fact that they hard workers,” she said.
The state races will be begin on Thursday night and span the weekend with Wayne racing on both Thursday and Friday.
Rutherford said with COVID-19 restrictions cutting the season short last year, it is mostly a new group of competitors to look forward to — with a few known racers in the mix.
She added that though winning would be great, she is already so proud of her team.
“This team has overcome injuries, COVID-19 problems and more, but they haven’t given up every step of the way,” she said. “ I don’t think I could be more proud of a group of kids.”
She said now all that is left is for the kids to want it as bad as she does.
“At this point, they’ve got to want it more than I want it,” Rutherford said. “And, I think they do.”
BREAKOUT:
West Virginia State Competition Qualifiers Spring Valley High School
Girls:
- Macie Maynard- High Jump (Regional Champion)
- Kenzie Payne- 400M
- Delaney Davis, Zoe Lewis, Gracie Lemon, Macie Maynard- 4x100M
Boys:
- Ben Turner, Dalton Caldwell, Heath Moore, Rob McEntee- 4x100M (Regional Champions)
- Kyrell Rencher, Dalton Caldwell, Kyndon Keesee, Rob McEntee- 4x200M
- Jonathan Carroll- High Jump
- Dalton Caldwell- Long Jump
Tolsia High School
Girls:
- Niya Brandon- 1600M and 3200M (Regional Champion)
- Kylea Pollinger- 200M
Boys:
- Zach Ramey, Carson Campbell, Eli Blackburn and Jacob Litton- 4x100M
- Zach Ramey, Eli Blackburn, Jordon Muncy and Will Clayton– 4x200M