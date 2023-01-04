Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — Wayne was voted No. 1 in girls basketball for the first time in program history Monday and for 3:59 of its game with Ironton played to its ranking.

The Pioneers (8-0) outscored the Fighting Tigers 13-2 in that stretch from late in the second quarter to 4:50 of the third on their way to a 50-35 victory at the Conley Center.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

