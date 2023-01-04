IRONTON — Wayne was voted No. 1 in girls basketball for the first time in program history Monday and for 3:59 of its game with Ironton played to its ranking.
The Pioneers (8-0) outscored the Fighting Tigers 13-2 in that stretch from late in the second quarter to 4:50 of the third on their way to a 50-35 victory at the Conley Center.
“They came out to play,” Ironton coach Jeremy Williams said of Wayne’s 17-9 advantage in the third quarter that turned a 20-18 lead to 37-27.
The Pioneers, playing their third game in five days, didn’t put the Tigers (1-9) away until late. The Tigers led most of the first half and were within 43-34 after Isabell Morgan made a 3-point shot with 4:02 to play. Addie Adkins answered with a 3-pointer for Wayne, which finished on a 7-1 run.
“They got on us and up under us in the first half,” Pioneers coach Wade Williamson said. “We didn’t play as strong as we can in the first half. They were a little bit more aggressive than us in the first half.”
That changed after halftime.
“We decided we’d better come out and play and be the team that we are,” Williamson said. “We were more aggressive and decided we’d play through whatever we had to play through and we did. We were able to win by 15. Kudos to them for taking it to us in the first half.”
Wayne took advantage of 18 Ironton turnovers and held the Tigers to 13-for-37 shooting (35.1 percent). Williams said his team was a bit too tentative shooting in the first half and passed up some shots.
Adkins starred for the Pioneers. The 5-foot-11 sophomore scored 25 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked two shots. Brooke Adkins chipped in 12 points.
Adkins said the No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Poll in Class AAA is a badge of honor and at the same time a target.
“We’d rather be there than anyplace else,” Adkins said. “That comes with a big responsibility. The kids have to take that and utilize it the best we can. We have a big target now. We’ve had one in the past in the conference, but now it’s more statewide. We have to handle it and go on.”
The Pioneers figure to be tested Friday when they take on Ripley (8-0), the No. 2 team in the Class AAA, at home at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WAYNE 7 13 17 13 — 50: Williams 2-2 0-0 0-0 4, Brooks 1-8 0-2 3-4 5, B. Adkins 3-8 1-2 7-9 14, E. Brown 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Stacy 0-3 0-1 2-4 2, K. Brown 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, A. Adkins 9-14 2-8 5-7 25. Totals: 15-35 3-13 17-24 50.
IRONTON 8 10 9 18 — 35: Deer 2-5 0-2 1-3 5, Martin 1-6 1-4 1-2 4, E. Williams 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Carpenter 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, McCall 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan 5-12 3-9 2-3 15, White 4-10 1-4 0-1 9. Totals: 13-37 5-21 4-9 35.
Rebounds: W 27 (A. Adkins 9), I 21 (E. Williams 5). Team rebounds: W 4, I 2. Deadball rebounds: W 2, I none. Steals: W 9 (B. Adkins 4), I 7 (E. Williams 4). Blocked shots: W 2 (A. Adkins 2), I 1 (Carpenter). Turnovers: W 13, I 18. Fouls: W 14, I 15. Fouled out: Carpenter. Technical fouls: none.
More Wayne Girls
Adkins girls lead Wayne by Williamstown 44-33
WEST UNION, W.Va. — Brooke Adkins scored 20 points to lead Wayne (7-0) to a 44-33 victory over Williamstown (7-2) in the Kermit Vanscoy Invitational Tournament at Doddridge County High School.
Addie Adkins scored 13 points for the Pioneers.
Wayne took advantage of 28 turnovers in turning a 16-12 halftime lead into an 18-point advantage in the fourth quarter.
Riley Landis scored 24 points for the Yellow Jackets.
WAYNE 52, LINCOLN 29: Brooke Adkins scored 18 points and pulled down 14 rebounds to help the Pioneers (6-0) rout the Cougars (3-3) in the Kermit Vanscoy Invitational in West Union, West Virginia. Mikayla Stacy scored 13 points. Ashtyn Riley paced Lincoln with nine points.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.