HUNTINGTON — Losses by Wayne and Spring Valley cost each one spot in the West Virginia Associated Press high school girls basketball poll Monday.
The Pioneers (18-1) fell 64-38 at Ripley on Saturday, costing them the top spot in Class AAA. Wayne still picked up three No. 1 votes and 89 points, trailing only North Marion (19-4, 94, 6). Ripley (18-1, 86, 1) remained third. East Fairmont (18-2, 71), Robert C. Byrd (12-4, 52), Philip Barbour (10-7, 52), Nitro (9-9, 34), Logan (9-10, 31), Lewis County (12-5, 29) and PikeView (9-7, 6) round out the top 10.
Spring Valley (15-3, 83, 3) dropped from second to third after a 71-59 loss at Fairland (21-0). The Timberwolves trail No. 1 Wheeling Park (18-2, 92, 4) and No. 2 Morgantown (15-4, 91, 3). The Patriots retained the top spot despite losing to the Mohigans 59-49.
Cabell Midland (14-5, 65) slipped one spot to fifth behind Spring Mills (15-0, 69). University (12-7, 44) is sixth ahead of Huntington High (10-8, 41), which dropped one spot. Woodrow Wilson (10-7, 31), Parkersburg South (10-8, 12), George Washington (11-5, 8) and St. Albans (12-8, 8).
Mingo Central (16-1, 100, 10) parlayed a 45-39 triumph over Wyoming East to trade places with the Warriors (14-3, 89) at the top of Class AA. Summers County (14-4, 79) is third ahead of Wheeling Central (15-4, 65), Williamstown (14-4, 62), St. Marys (13-7, 48), Charleston Catholic (10-8, 36), Parkersburg Catholic (11-6, 36), Ritchie County (11-7, 17) and Chapmanville (12-6, 15).
Tolsia (11-8, 27) held firm at No. 8 in Class A, ahead of Tug Valley (7-6, 18) and Pendleton County (8-3, 13). Cameron (14-5, 100) is a unanimous No. 1. Doddridge County (15-3, 86) is second, Tucker County (14-2, 83) third, Greenbrier West (15-3, 65) and Webster County (15-3, 60) round out the top five. James Monroe (13-5, 51) is sixth and Gilmer County (10-8, 40) seventh.
In the boys poll, Huntington High (14-2, 74) held steady at No. 4 in Class AAAA, where Morgantown (17-1, 100, 10) is No. 1. Parkersburg South (11-4, 82) is second and George Washington (15-2, 82) third. Spring Milles (13-4, 47) was fifth, followed by Greenbrier East (9-6, 41), Jefferson (10-4, 34), Hedgesville (15-4, 34), South Charleston (11-5, 19) and Wheeling Park (11-5, 18). Spring Valley earned three points and Cabell Midland 2.
In Class A, Tolsia (12-6, 20) climbed from unranked to No. 9 ahead of Doddridge County (9-7, 11). James Monroe (15-2, 100, 10) is a unanimous No. 1. Webster County (13-3, 85), Tug Valley (13-3, 81), Tucker County (10-4, 73) and Clay-Battelle (10-6, 47) rank second through fifth. Cameron (9-7, 43) is sixth ahead of East Hardy (13-5, 41) and Pendleton County (10-5, 37).
Shady Spring (14-3, 100, 10) garnered all the No. 1 votes in Class AAA. Fairmont Senior (13-1, 90) is a unanimous No. 2 with Ripley (15-4, 77), East Fairmont (14-1, 73) and Logan (11-8, 51) make up the rest of the top five. Winfield (8-7, 44) is sixth, Scott (11-7, 43) seventh, Herbert Hoover (12-6, 31) eighth, Elkins (9-7, 22) ninth and Nitro (8-8, 8) 10th.
Williamstown (17-0, 98, 9) tops Class AA. Bluefield (10-4, 86, 1) is second, followed by Chapmanville (14-1, 83), South Harrison (15-1, 71), Charleston Catholic (13-3, 54), Wyoming East (11-5, 40), Ravenswood (13-4, 38), St Marys (11-4, 36), Poca (10-7, 27) and Wheeling Central (8-9, 11).
