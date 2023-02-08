Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Losses by Wayne and Spring Valley cost each one spot in the West Virginia Associated Press high school girls basketball poll Monday.

The Pioneers (18-1) fell 64-38 at Ripley on Saturday, costing them the top spot in Class AAA. Wayne still picked up three No. 1 votes and 89 points, trailing only North Marion (19-4, 94, 6). Ripley (18-1, 86, 1) remained third. East Fairmont (18-2, 71), Robert C. Byrd (12-4, 52), Philip Barbour (10-7, 52), Nitro (9-9, 34), Logan (9-10, 31), Lewis County (12-5, 29) and PikeView (9-7, 6) round out the top 10.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Recommended for you