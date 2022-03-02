Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WAYNE — Wayne High School football standout Austin Richards signed with Bethany College.

Richards, 5-foot-11, 260 pounds, played center and defensive tackle for the Pioneers.

“I love, football,” Richards said. “I am hardworking, dependable and driven. What makes me different from other recruits is my willingness to always “do better” in anything I do.”

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Recommended for you