Wayne's Richards signs with Bethany College By TIM STEPHENS tstephens@hdmediallc.com Mar 2, 2022

WAYNE — Wayne High School football standout Austin Richards signed with Bethany College.Richards, 5-foot-11, 260 pounds, played center and defensive tackle for the Pioneers."I love, football," Richards said. "I am hardworking, dependable and driven. What makes me different from other recruits is my willingness to always "do better" in anything I do." Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.