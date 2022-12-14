HUNTINGTON — A breakout year for one Marshall University women’s soccer senior has landed her on one of the All-Southeast Region soccer teams, the program announced last week.
Morgan White, who scored nine goals during the 2022 season, was named to the All-Southeast Region third team, making it the second consecutive season that a Thundering Herd women’s soccer player has earned that recognition. Abi Hugh did it a season ago.
White, who had just six goals and seven assists in her first three years, netted a game-winner at home against Appalachian State to give Marshall its first win in Sun Belt Conference play and was a big reason why the Herd scored more goals this year than in a single season since 2019, most league points since 2018 and took the most shots since the 2015 season.
“So well deserved by Morgan,” Marshall coach Michael Swan said. “Morgan has had a fantastic season and it shows the growth of the program these past 12 months. So proud of what she has achieved.”
White’s nine goals finished tied for second in the conference, with her 0.53 goals per game average finishing tied for second in the SBC. She also ended the season with four assists and logged 1,381 minutes.
The high honor comes in addition to White being named All-Sun Belt Conference first team. Graduate senior midfielder Kat Gonzalez joined White, earning Sun Belt second-team honors.
The women’s soccer team finished with just five wins in 2022, but gave a good fight in the Sun Belt women’s soccer tournament after defeating No. 7 seed Appalachian State in the opening round, then falling to South Alabama, which had won the previous three tournaments, the following day.
But the All-Southeast honors didn’t stop with White and the women’s soccer team, they extended to the men’s team, which had five individuals land on the list.
Seniors Milo Yosef, Gabriel Alves and freshman Matthew Bell each were named to the All-Southeast firstt team while Vinicius Fernandes and Oliver Semmle were each were given second-team designation.
The Herd men advanced to the third round of the NCAA Championship tournament before being eliminated by Indiana in late November. It was Marshall’s fourth consecutive appearance in the NCAA tournament and second time making it to the third round.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.