HUNTINGTON — A breakout year for one Marshall University women’s soccer senior has landed her on one of the All-Southeast Region soccer teams, the program announced last week.

Morgan White, who scored nine goals during the 2022 season, was named to the All-Southeast Region third team, making it the second consecutive season that a Thundering Herd women’s soccer player has earned that recognition. Abi Hugh did it a season ago.

