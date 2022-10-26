WAYNE — Though Winfield won the Class AA championship with 20 points, the Wayne Pioneers came in second with 49 and will head to the state championship this weekend.
Both the boys and girls qualified for state as a team, with top 10 qualifiers on the girls side including Olivia Williamson (3rd); Laura Queen (9th); and Allison Haffer-(10th). For the boys, qualifiers include Chance Thompson (4th) and Chase Thompson (8th).
The boys team is ranked 5th in the state, with Chance Thompson individually ranked 7th and Williamson is ranked 8th in the state currently for girls.
Williamson is a two time All-state runner who has made a showing in the top 10 during both her freshman and sophomore years.
The Pioneers will run for state titles this weekend, October 29, 2022.
AMAZING STATS: Wayne ran for 560 yards Friday in a football game vs. Sissonville and four Pioneers, Jaxson Damron (156), Braylon Gilliam (130), Rylen Murdock (128) and Colton Mathis (112), rushed for more than 100 yards.
COMMITMENTS: Spring Valley baseball star Grant Shoemaker (West Virginia Wesleyan);
OFFERS: Spring Valley softball pitcher Madison Pitts (Glenville State); Tolsia girls basketball player Kerigan Salmons (Cumberland); Spring Valley golfer Jacob Hensley (Elmhurst);
VISITS: Girls basketball stars Allie Daniels of Spring Valley (Marshall)
HD Media Reporter Tim Stephens contributed to this article.