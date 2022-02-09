COAL GROVE — The Wayne High School girls basketball team outscored the Hornets on the road to account for the team’s 12th win in a row and moves the Pioneers to 15-2 on the season as of Feb. 5.
Led by Jasmine Taylor, the girls finished on top with a score of 56-44.
The Pioneers outscored the Hornets 24-12 in the fourth quarter to win on the road.
Jasmine Taylor scored 15, Laneigh Brooks 13 and Brooke Adkins 10 for Wayne. Kaleigh Murphy led Coal Grove (14-7) with 20 points.
The girls played Logan High School Monday night and will take on Lincoln County away on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Pioneers top Charleson, 54-33
CHARLESTON — The Wayne Pioneers girls basketball team continued it’s winning streak on the road against Charleston.
Laneigh Brooks scored 14 points to help the Pioneers cruise past the homestanding Irish.
Brooke Adkins scored 12 points and Addie Adkins 11 for Wayne.
Katherine Skinner led Charleston Catholic (6-6) with 11 points.
The girls also beat Scott High School Thursday evening, 64-26.
Freshman Addie Adkins led the Pioneers in the win with 19 points, while Sophomore Laneigh Brooks had 11 points and Senior Jasmine Tabor had 10 points.
BOYS Wayne loses to Riverside in hard fought game
WAYNE — The Wayne High School basketball team fought hard against Riverside High School Tuesday night but was not able to pull out a win in the 97-72 loss.
Freshman Issac Meddings led the team with 21 total points, coming from seven three pointers, with six in the second half of the game.
Freshman Ronnie Staley and Sophomore Zane Adkins had 12 points each and Senior Ryan Maynard contributed 10.
The loss comes after a 78-49 loss to Ripley on Saturday.
Maynard and Freshman Cooper Adkins led the Pioneers in scoring with 10 points each against the Vikings.
The Pioneers take on Logan Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Chapmanville beats Wayne, 54-46
WAYNE — Sometimes the difference in two teams can be better measured in years than the scoreboard.
Chapmanville efficiently scored on nearly each possession in the final two minutes to pull out a 54-46 victory over host Wayne Tuesday night.
The Tigers (8-7) return the bulk of a team that made the Class AA state tournament last spring. 6-foot-5 junior Brody Dalton scored 18 points and 6-6 sophomore Zion Blevins added 15 for Chapmanville.
And while the Tigers had three players in double figures (Isaiah Smith 10 points), two are juniors.
Wayne (7-9) was led by sophomore Zane Adkins and freshman Cooper Adkins with 11 apiece. Freshman Isaac Meddings had 10 points.
The Pioneers trailed 41-36 after three quarters but quickly scored the first four points of the final quarter to get within one. The two teams traded buckets into the final three minutes, when Wayne found shots hard to come by against the rangy, high-pressure Tiger defense.
That’s when Blevins went to work around the basket, converting several offensive rebounds into baskets down the stretch.
The game was competitive throughout. After Wayne jumped to an early five-point lead, Chapmanville answered with a 10-0 run to take the lead. The teams exchanged the lead through much of the second quarter and into the third before the Pioneers appeared to wear down.
CVILLE 15 13 13 13–56: Brody Dalton 18, Zion Blevins 15, Isaiah Smith 10, Leslie 4, Berry 3, Craddock 2.
WAYNE 13 13 10 10–46: Zane Adkins 11, Cooper Adkins 11, Isaac Meddings 10, Maynard 8, Staley 4, Queen 2.
Ryan Epling contributed to this story.