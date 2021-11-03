WAYNE — Though the team didn’t grab the top spot in the Class AA West Virginia State High School Cross Country Championships, the Wayne High School girls division did finish third in the state meet and feature a sister pair named first team All-State.
Sophomore Olivia Williamson placed fifth and is notably a two time All-state cross county runner. Her sister, Senior Emily Williamson, placed seventh and according to Head Coach Jeanette Rutherford will go down in history as one of WHS’s best runners — female or male.
“We have never had two first team All-State runners in the same year and I am so proud of both of these girls. The fact that they are sisters just makes it even more special,” Rutherford said.
Emily said making the team is a goal she has been pushing to achieve for the duration of her high school track career.
“I’ve been so close in years past, but injuries and bad breaks have prevented me from achieving my goals,” she said. “Standing up there on that podium this year, I felt accomplished and proud. I have put in so much work even in the off season and being able to stand up there I just wanted to take it all in and enjoy every second of it..
Emily said the highlight of the meet was running with little sister, Olivia.
“This was my last high school cross country race and Olivia was there by my side running the whole time,” she said. “She pushes me to do my best and always encourages me to keep going. I remember running close to the one-mile mark, Olivia talking to me, pushing me to run harder.”
Emily added her favorite part of the whole meet was standing next to her sister on the podium and really taking in the “whole feel” of being named All-State.
“We have a special handshake we do before every race and we were able to do the handshake standing on the podium. It was great!”
Olivia Williamson said it was amazing to not only make the top 10 with her sister by her side, but as a young runner with now two titles attached to her name — it pushes her to succeed even more in the next two years.
“It always feels good to see success in something that you put so much sweat, pain and tears into,” she said. “I know it’s something special to even be able to run in the state race and to be able to do so twice now and come away with two top ten finishes feels amazing. I hope to add two more before the end of my high school career.”
Coach Rutherford said overall the meet was a huge success for the team as a whole.
“It was tough for the girls to miss out on that runner-up spot by such as small margin and the boy’s team didn’t have their best day, but overall Saturday was an excellent day for our program,” Rutherford said. “Both the girls and boys teams had their highest finishes ever at the state meet and now we are considered an elite program such as Winfield and Fairmont Senior.”
Rutherford said the meet was a great team effort.
“We had some kids really step up with outstanding individual performances in both races,” she said.
She added that the future of the team looks bright with the boys team being young and Olivia Williamson coming back for the girls division.
“We do not lose any boys next year due to graduation and the girls will only lose two, so we are expecting even better results in the future.”
In the girls division of the meet, Winfield got the sweep with 72 points, Fairmont Senior was second with 100 and Wayne third with 112.
For the boys, Winfield outdueled Frankfort to win with 46 points. Frankfort had 50 and Oak Glen 95. Wayne finished in seventh place — the highest for the school in history.
In Class AAA, University and Morgantown made sure championships returned up Interstate 79.
Wheeling Park was second with 84 and Hurricane third with 92.
Morgantown’s girls had five of the top seven finishers with Irene Riggs first in 18:24 for 21 points. University was second with 89 and Cabell Midland third with 116.
In Class A, Doddridge had another battle with Williamstown in the girls and won this time with 34 points. Williamstown was second with 53.
For the boys, Williamstown had been the class of the division all season and romped to victory again with 30 points. The champs dominated, with all five runners placing in the Top 10. Buffalo was second with 88 and Ritchie third with 89.
Freelance writer David Walsh contributed to this story.