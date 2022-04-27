WAYNE — The Wayne High School softball team played big sister to a group of little leaguers during the annual Big Sister, Little Sister event at Lady Pioneer field Monday, April 25.
The event brings softball players of all ages together and began in 2018 as a way to garner interest in Wayne athletics by younger players.
The event was created by former Head Coach Tish Smith, who continues to help organize the event, and said it is something the team has looked forward to every year since.
“Seeing the little girls smiling faces makes it all worth it,” Smith said.
Now Head Coach Jessie Mills said the big sister, little sister event allows her team to not only exhibit responsibility by having each player take care of one or more sisters, but also have a little fun together.
To kick off the event, the little sisters aged preschool to middle school range ride the school bus to the Wayne High School campus and are welcomed by their big sisters — members of the high school Pioneer softball team.
Each participant is treated to dinner, a gift bag consisting of an event t-shirt and then gets the opportunity to play games, take part in softball activities and finally be announced and walked on field prior to the start of the high school game.
The youth players are then welcomed to stay and watch their “big sisters” play from the stands.
The night ended with double victories, 15-0 and 21-6, against county rival Tolsia High School.