WAYNE — The Bobcats will have a new second base player on the roster when Jaylynn Hodge graduates in 2022 from Wayne High School.
Hodge signed the dotted line in front of family, friends and school officials Friday to officially commit to West Virginia Wesleyan College to play softball.
Hodge said it was great to finally see her goals pay off, and was very thankful for her parents support.
“I just think it is a very big accomplishment for myself and I have always wanted to do this and I’m glad to have the opportunity to have make my family and friends and community proud,” Hodge said. “My parents always told me I had it in me from a really young age and they just never let up and it helped to push me to where I am today.”
Hodge chose Wesleyan for a few reasons including availability of her preferred academic pathway and her best friend also being apart of the softball team.
Head Softball Coach Jessica Mills was not able to attend the signing, but sent a written letter to be read by one of Hodge’s Wayne teammates.
“Jaylynn is a true leader on and off the field. She has set a great example of accountability and what it means to be a teammate for our underclassman,” Mills said. “We faced many ups and downs as a team last year and Jaylynn continued to show up to every practice and game determined to uplift her team –whether it meant rallying them to dace to the wobble during pre-game or playing with grit and purpose each and every play.”
Mills added that she is not ready to think about losing Hodge after this coming season yet, but said that Wesleyan is lucky to have her on the field.
“Not only are they recruiting a player who is willing to do whatever you ask of her at 100%, but a player who shows heart and is willing to lay it all on the lines,” Mills said. “Of course having talent is impressive, but college coaches look for more than just that. They look for student-athletes who play with intensity, grit and heart on the field, show pride for their team, are supportive, and willing to do what’s best for their team at any cost.”
Hodge said being a second base player allows her to be deeply involved in the game and that’s why it is her preferred position.
“I like to help control the infield and always be close enough to communicate the game with the team,” she said.
Hodge said any other upcoming girls looking to advance to the collegiate level should never give up to get what they want.
“No matter how bad things may seem or if someone tells you you can’t make it, you still can,” Hodge said.