Wayne High School track star Emily Williamson will be trading in her red and black for kelly green come next fall when she hits the ground running for Marshall University.
Williamson made it official last week during a ceremony with friends, family and school staff.
Wayne High School track coach Jeanette Rutherford said she knew Williamson had something special as soon as her freshman year.
“We saw it her freshman year — what she was able to do on the track,” Rutherford said. “Due to COVID, she missed sophomore year, but she came in last year and really showed what her abilities were.”
Rutherford said she can’t wait to see what is in store for the future.
“Her signing with Marshall is very exciting, she could have gone a lot of places, a lot of schools were looking at her — so her going to a D1 level gives her tons of potential,” she said. “We are excited to see what she has to do for her senior year and then at MU following. The pressure is off, she’s already made it, so now it’s just about her and her goals for her season.”
Williamson said Marshall was definitely a future goal, but not necessarily for track until after she had run for awhile.
“I’ve always seen myself going to MU, it’s closer to home, family and friends,” she said. “At first (running in college) wasn’t my goal. I started running my seventh grade year just wanting to have fun with my friends. My junior year of high school was when it clicked with me that I may really have a shot at running in college.”
For Marshall University assistant track coach Caleb Bowen, it was Williamson’s determination and personality that interested him.
“Recruiting was weird the last few years due to COVID, so I would comb through meet stats, and that’s what first put Emily on my radar,” Bowen said. “After watching video of her in the state meet, I knew she had something. Flash forward to fall and I got to watch her in multiple meets and found myself right at the finish line during one of her conference meets. I enjoyed the conversation and Emily’s personality, so we asked her out for a visit.”
Bowen said Williamson’s sweet personality was an added bonus, but her “killer instinct” on the track sealed the Herd deal.
“On the track she is gutsy and doesn’t give up. Near the end of the race some runners start to falter, but that’s when you start to see Emily’s killer instinct kick in,” Bowen said. “Here at Marshall we try to recruit not only talented athletes but also good people, and Emily has it all. You can work on an athlete’s fitness and teach them to run to their potential, but some instincts are just innate, and she has that.”
Williamson said running at the college level is very exciting.
“I never thought that colleges would be asking me to run for them. It’s pretty amazing to have that opportunity,” she said. “It’s a crazy and exciting feeling knowing that I’m running at the college level. I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do. I feel that I get stronger every year, and running at MU I feel that I have opportunity to continue to grow in my running and hopefully do some amazing things for the Herd.”
But first, Williamson has her senior season at Wayne High School coming up, and that is where her focus currently lies.
“First and foremost my goal is to finish my high school career hopefully at states with some podium finishes,” she said. “I hope to break my PR times this season. I’m focused on my senior track season and my awesome team.”
Williamson said the memories and her time running for Wayne will always be important to her.
“The memories I’ve made with my team, Wayne High track and cross country, is something that I will cherish forever,” she said. “I have made close and amazing friends from joining this sport. Running has opened up opportunities for me that I wouldn’t have had, and the people that have cheered me on all these years they truly do feel like family.”
“I will never forget all the love, support, and encouragement they have gave me. I want to thank my coaches for pushing and guiding me to do my best. They believed in me and they reminded me before every single race, to believe and trust in myself, and I will never forget that.”
Williamson said after finishing out her senior year, she will most likely take a few weeks off, then beginning training to be an MU athlete with very simple goals — work hard and get faster.