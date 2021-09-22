WINFIELD— A strong kicker can go a long way in high school football.
As in forcing the opposition to have to go a long way to score.
Such was the case for Winfield Friday night, as the Generals defeated visiting Wayne, 35-20.
Despite the Generals (2-2) being outgained on the night, Winfield simply didn’t have as far to go to score.
Senior kicker Clarence Ilderton sent five kickoffs into the endzone, while also kicking two field goals. The Generals dominated the field position battle.
Brycen Brown threw for 112 yards and a touchdown, and while he had just 12 yards rushing, the junior still made big plays with his feet.
After Wayne marched 80 yards on 15 run plays on its opening possession for a 6-0 lead, the Generals were facing 3rd and 17 after Brown was sacked on first down and a run up the middle gained short yardage on second down.
Brown was able to elude pressure and gain 20 yards for a first down in Wayne territory.
Carter Perry capped the drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Brayton Boggs to give Winfield a first quarter lead it would not relinquish.
Boggs had seven catches for 84 yards and two scores.
Wayne (1-3) outgained the Generals, 280-270., but the Pioneers began possession just twice beyond their own 20 yard line. Kobe Vanhoose ran for 82 yards while Jaxson Damron scored two touchdowns to pace a balanced running attack.
The Pioneers appeared poised to keep the game close, scoring on a 12-yard pass from Grady Spradlin to a diving Landon Wolfe with just 0:15 left in the first half to trail 22-12 at the break.
The Generals got two short Ilderton field goals and a 26-yard scoring toss from Brown to Boggs in the third quarter to pull away.
WAYNE 6 6 0 8–20
WINFIELD 7 15 13 0–35
Wa-Damron 10 run (run failed)
Wi-Boggs 14 pass from Perry (Ilderton kick)
Wi-Tate 6 run (Beam run)
Wa-Wolfe 12 pass from Spradlin (pass failed)
Wi-Ilderton 30 FG
Wi-Ilderton 21 FG
Wi-Boggs 26 pass from Brown (Ilderton kick)
Wa-Damron 10 run (Vanhoose run)
RUSHING: (Wa.)-Vanhoose 10-82, Damron 11-49, Murdock 7-28, Gilkerson 5-21, Smith 5-20, Spradlin 8-19, Wolfe 1-5, Gilliam 1-2, Childs 1-1. (Wi.)-Tate 17-88, Beam 8-42, Brown 7-12, Perry 1-2.
PASSING: (Wa.)- Spradlin 3-5-1, 19 yards; Davis 1-1-0, 34 yards. (Wi.)- Brown 8-18-0, 112 yards; Perry 1-1-0, 14 yards.
RECEIVING: (Wa.)- Wolfe 2-47, Davis 2-6. (Wi.)- Boggs 7-84, Perry 2-40, Griffith 1-2.