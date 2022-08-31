Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

SPRING VALLEY — A decade ago, Jimmy Parker saw Dalton Fouch leading Spring Valley to a 29-28 victory over Huntington High on Friday night.

Parker isn’t clairvoyant. The former Marshall University standout defensive lineman coached Fouch in youth league football. Parker said he saw great things in the young man then that led him to believe the quarterback would accomplish great achievements on the field.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-

Dispatch.

Recommended for you