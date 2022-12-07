Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall University Director of Athletics Christian Spears delivers his “State of the Herd” address.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — There were several potential bowl landing spots for the Marshall football team, but the athletic department had its sights set on one the whole time.

Marshall wanted to play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, Director of Athletics Christian Spears said in a Sunday press conference. The Thundering Herd checked that off its wish list Sunday, even after a couple curveballs were thrown in the way after championship weekend.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

