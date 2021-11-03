SPRING VALLEY — Ty Bartrum needed merely one game to put his name on the list of legends who played in the Spring Valley vs. Martinsburg football rivalry.
The senior wide receiver, who played one year at Meigs and two seasons at Cherokee High School in New Jersey, caught four touchdown passes, ran for a score and made two interceptions to lead the host and No. 9 Timberwolves (7-2) to a 35-30 victory over the top-ranked Bulldogs (9-1) Friday night.
“I’ve played in some big games, but this one might be the best,” said Bartrum, who caught six passes for 126 yards.
Bartrum has committed to Harvard, and when Martinsburg went up 28-14 on a Murphy Clement 30-yard run at 5:52 of the third quarter, Spring Valley coaches and quarterback Dalton Fouch showed they were intelligent enough to throw to the smart kid. Fouch threw 20 yards to Bartrum for a TD at 2:22 of the third period, then hit him again from 7 yards on fourth and goal with 8:11 left in the game to tie it 28-28.
Bartrum picked off a deflected pass with 6:33 to play, then three plays later slipped behind Bulldogs defenders for a wide-open 60-yard touchdown reception for the winning score.
Bartrum sealed the triumph with an interception at the Timberwolves 36 with 1:50 to play. He leaped to pick off an Ezra Bagent pass for Hudson Clement.
“I jammed (Clement) and figured they’d run an out route,” Bartrum said. “They did, and when he threw it I went up to catch it.”
Coach Brad Dingess grinned and said, “He’s pretty good,” when asked about Bartrum. Dingess also praised the offensive line and Fouch, who completed 16 of 28 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns.
“Fouch played a great game,” Dingess said. “Our line stepped up tonight and got the job done pass blocking.”
The game was a back-and-forth battle that Spring Valley came away with for the second time in as many seasons. Martinsburg has won 70 of its last 72 games, and the Timberwolves have handed the Bulldogs both losses.
Martinsburg had beaten Spring Valley in three consecutive Class AAA state championship games from 2016 though 2018.
The Timberwolves opened the passing game by leaving the shotgun, going under center and running the ball. Spring Valley ran for just 69 yards on 30 carries, but the gains were at opportune times. With Martinsburg single covering with no safeties deep, the Timberwolves took advantage.
Fouch ran out of the end zone for a safety with 2.9 seconds left. The Bulldogs did nothing with the ensuing free kick, ending the game.
Bagent completed 11 of 23 passes for 179 yards. Murphy Clement ran 14 times for 96 yards, and Hudson Clement caught four passes for 109 yards.
MARTINSBURG 7 14 7 2 — 30
SPRING VALLEY 7 7 7 14 — 35
M — Barrick 27 pass from Bagent (Terwilliger kick)
SV — Bartrum 25 pass from Fouch (Mosser kick)
M — H. Clement 28 pass from M. Clement (Terwilliger kick)
SV — Bartrum 2 run (Mosser kick)
M — H. Clement 36 pass from Bagent (Terwilliger kick)
M — M. Clement 30 run (Terwilliger kick)
SV — Bartrum 20 pass from Fouch (Mosser kick)
SV — Bartrum 7 pass from Fouch (Mosser kick)
SV — Bartrum 60 pass from Fouch (Mosser kick)
M — Safety, Fouch ran out of the end zone
Team statistics
M SV
First downs 10 11
Rushes-yards 25-119 30-69
Passes 12-28-4 16-28-0
Passing yards 207 323
Total yards 326 392
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-45 5-45
Punts 1-37.0 3-22.0
Individual statistics
Rushing: Martinsburg — H. Clement 3-10, M. Clement 14-96, Bagent 5-5, King 2-8, Kendall 1-0. Spring Valley — Caldwell 8-9, Bartrum 3-1, Fouch 13-15, Shy 6-44.
Passing: Martinsburg — Bagent 11-23-3, 179 yards; M. Clement 1-5-1, 28 yards. Spring Valley — Fouch 16-18-0, 323 yards.
Receiving: Martinsburg — Pierson 4-69, Barrick 4-39, H. Clement 4-109. Spring Valley — D. Caldwell 2-47, Bartrum 6-126, J. Caldwell 1-6, Turner 3-38, Page 3-82, Shy 1-24.