“It’s the Pitts” took on a new, positive meaning in Mountain State Athletic Conference softball this season.
Spring Valley’s Madison Pitts played well enough to garner mention as the softball All-MSAC Player of the Year.
Cabell Midland’s Herman Beckett claimed Coach of the Year honors as he skippered the Knights to Class AAA state tournament runner-up status.
Cabell Midland and Spring Valley tied for the most all-conference first-team selections, with four apiece.
Freshman pitcher Drea Watts, senior outfielder KK Wallis, junior designated hitter Olivia Bell and junior utility player Quinn Ballengee represented the Knights.
Sophomore outfielder Kate Spry, sophomore second baseman Kennedy Davis, sophomore third baseman Sydney Turner and senior utility player Brooklyn Osburn got first-team recognition from the Timberwolves.
Third baseman Alexandrea Anderson cracked the first team from Hurricane.
St. Albans claimed three first-teamers, while South Charleston and George Washington had two players get that honor.
Senior pitcher Tayven Stephenson, junior shortstop Sydney Young and sophomore designated hitter Punkie Harper made it from the Red Dragons.
South Charleston senior pitcher Hope Sizemore and sophomore catcher Sophie Frye are first-teamers. The Patriots, who made the Class AAA state tournament, placed senior pitcher Alexis Adkins and freshman outfielder Nat Tomblin on the team as well.
Parkersburg senior outfielder Madison Marks and Capital first baseman Allison Webb rounded out the league’s first team.
2023 MSAC Softball All-Conference
Player of the Year
- Madison Pitts — Spring Valley
- Coach of the Year
- Herman Beckett — Cabell Midland
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher
- Hope Sizemore — South Charleston — Sr.
- Tayven Stephenson — St. Albans — Sr.
- Audrea Watts — Cabell Midland — Fr.
- Alexis Adkins — George Washington — Sr.
Outfield
- Kate Spry — Spring Valley — So.
- KK Wallis — Cabell Midland — Sr.
- Madison Marks — Parkersburg — Sr.
- Nat Tomblin — George Washington — Fr.
Catcher
- Sophie Frye — South Charleston — So.
First Base
- Allison Webb — Capital — Sr.
Second Base
- Kennedy Davis — Spring Valley — So.
Shortstop
- Sydney Young — St. Albans — Jr.
Third Base
- Sydney Turner — Spring Valley — So.
- Alexandrea Anderson — Hurricane
Designated Hitter
- Olivia Bell — Cabell Midland — Jr.
- Punkie Harper — St. Albans — So.
Utility
- Brooklyn Osburn — Spring Valley — Sr.
- Quinn Ballengee — Cabell Midland — Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher
- Kylee Conley — Parkersburg — So.
- Kate Justice — Hurricane — Fr.
- Kenzie Kessel — Hurricane — Fr.
- Madison Sedosky — Capital — Sr.
- Outfield
- Ashlyn Williamson — South Charleston- Sr.
- Kayla Coffman — St. Albans — Sr.
- Jayla Bias-Smith — Huntington — Sr.
- Katelyn Hopkins — Hurricane — Jr.
Catcher
- Kiersten Lacy — St. Albans — Jr.
- Sabrina Rose — Cabell Midland — Jr.
First Base
- Karalyne Wade — George Washington — Jr.
Second Base
- Lexi Black — Huntington — Jr.
Shortstop
- Jaden Jones — Hurricane — So.
Third Base
- Passion Holley — George Washington — Sr.
SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION
- Nadia Davis — Capital
- Kami Langdon — Huntington
- Abby Roberts — Parkersburg
- Alyssa Gibson — St. Albans
- Krista Durkin — Parkersburg
- Caraline Dunn — South Charleston
- Mayci White — Riverside
- Alexis Gibson — Huntington
- Kenzie Kessel — Hurricane
- Reagan Clendenin — Capital
- Makailyn Munday — Parkersburg
- Sydney Earwood — Huntington
- Jayden Riedel — South Charleston
HONORABLE MENTION
- Elise Pye — Hurricane
- Grace Robie — Hurricane
- Ava Bentley — St. Albans
- Ali Long — St. Albans
- Nicole Harris — Cabell Midland
- Adison Perdue — Cabell Midland
- Eli Pena — Capital
- Jaden Bishop — Capital
- Jada Kent — Huntington
- Hannah Adkins — Huntington
- Tylie Barton — George Washington
- Addie Armstrong — George Washington
- Kyleigh Bulger — South Charleston
- Sidney Harris — South Charleston
- Brenna Reedy — Spring Valley
- Chloe Townsend — Spring Valley
- Emily Myers — Riverside
- Keelee Harrison — Riverside