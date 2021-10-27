Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

SPRING VALLEY — The Spring Valley High School volleyball team celebrated senior night on Monday during a home match against Tolsia High School.

Senior players Raegan Agee, Jenna Christopher and Kennedy Stanley were recognized during the match.

– Wayne County News

Recommended for you