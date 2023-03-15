Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

West Virginia Iowa St Basketball

West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) smiles after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Iowa State, Feb. 27, in Ames, Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall | The Associated Press

West Virginia is going dancing.

The Mountaineers earned the No. 9 seed in the South Region and will open the NCAA Tournament against No. 8 Maryland at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday. Game time is set for 12:15 p.m.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you