Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl Football
Buy Now

WVU offensive lineman Doug Nester drops into pass protection during the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Minnesota in 2021 in Phoenix.

 The Associated Press

Much has been made about the fact that West Virginia returns all five starters across the offensive line.

But experience alone won’t be enough to tilt the scales for an offense that has largely struggled in three years under coach Neal Brown.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt

@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.

Recommended for you