Marshall’s Milo Yosef (7), left, shoots to score in front of Georgia Southern’s Nick Gettridge (16) as the Herd men’s soccer team takes on Georgia Southern on Sunday at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
Marshall's Gabriel Alves (16), right, pushes toward the goal alongside Georgia Southern's Alex Smith (30) as the Marshall University men's soccer team takes on Georgia Southern on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
Marshall's Vinicius Fernandes (10), right, battles with Georgia Southern's Keeyen Deane (3) as the Marshall University men's soccer team takes on Georgia Southern on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Sunday was an important day for Marshall’s men’s soccer team — and it wasn’t just about it being Senior Day.
After a pair of disappointing results in previous matches, the Thundering Herd was looking to right its wrongs and get back on track before the final stretch prior to postseason play.
Marshall (8-2-3, 3-1-3 Sun Belt) was able to do just that on Sunday at Hoops Family Field, scoring early and often in a dominant 6-1 win over Georgia Southern.
“We were professional in our play and our performance,” Marshall head coach Chris Grassie said. “We were very disciplined. That was the key.”
Milo Yosef — one of five seniors honored following the match — led the way with a goal and two assists in the Herd win, which came after a loss to Old Dominion and a draw against Georgia State in the previous two Sun Belt Conference matches.
Yosef said the rhythm that was there previously this season was again found, making for a fun day on a 75-degree October afternoon in Huntington.
“It was a big win, especially after the last two games we had (which) weren’t really the results we wanted,” Yosef said. “Coming out with a 6-1 win, it’s good.”
Out of all of Yosef’s career goals, his tally in the 75th minute may have been one of his easiest.
Yosef attempted to send a ball through to forward Matthew Bell, but it was intercepted by a Georgia Southern defender. However, upon attempting to clear the ball, the defender put it right on the foot of Yosef, who put it home.
It was the final tally in the box on an afternoon when the Herd lived there, pressuring the Eagles throughout.
Marshall scored four second-half goals with Yosef having a hand in three of them.
The Herd took a 2-0 lead to the break and added to it quickly as Taimu Okiyoshi crashed the net and found the ball on his foot after Yosef’s shot rang the post in the 52nd minute.
Goals would come in six-minute increments after that as an own goal produced a 4-0 lead in the 58th after Gabriel Alves sent a ball into the middle following a run.
In the 64th, Yosef found Adam Aoumaich to make it 5-0 before Georgia Southern (1-12-1, 0-6-0 Sun Belt) got on the board with their lone shot on goal — a tally off a free kick by Manuel Prieto.
Bell led Marshall to the early lead with a pair of assists in a seven-minute stretch that produced the halftime advantage.
In the 14th minute, Bell sent a ball through the box and it bounded around until Morris Duggan deposited it past Georgia Southern goalkeeper Dagoberto Romero to open the scoring.
In the 21st, Bell’s shot was saved by Romero, but Joao Souza crashed in to finish the rebound to double the advantage.
Marshall out-shot Georgia Southern 23-4 in the match and did the little things to finish off plays, much to the delight of Grassie.
“We looked like a team that was going to be very dangerous and could of scored maybe 10,” Grassie said.
Marshall travels to Wright State for a 7 p.m. match on Wednesday before returning home for the regular-season finale at 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 1 against James Madison.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.