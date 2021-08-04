PEYTONA — Peytona resident Don Stewart received the “Hero of the Faith” award from the Southern Gospel Music Association of West Virginia on July 23.
The award — the second of its kind presented — honored the southern West Virginia resident for what representatives of the non-profit organization called, “a lifetime of dedication to spreading southern gospel music throughout the state and beyond in a recording and performing career that has spanned 65 years.”
Stewart was unable to speak regarding the award.
“Our motto is to honor, promote and preserve southern gospel music in West Virginia,” said board member Zack Pandelious. “There are so many big names that have come out of the southern part of the state that have contributed so much to the music. We want to honor those who are still singing today and those that have gone on to heaven.”
Pandelious, who is also a performer and pastor in Raleigh County, said Stewart is a natural fit for the award.
“The award is for someone who has dedicated the majority of their adult life to singing gospel music and seeing souls saved for the kingdom. and that is what it is all about,” he added. “Don’s health is not well at the moment, and the board wanted to honor him for all of his work.”
Stewart, 87, is suffering from heart-related complications, according to his family. Stewart’s indelible imprint can be found on multiple recordings dating back over five decades, including the recording and touring act “Three Generations,” which had releases titled “Mother’s Only Sleeping,” “Green Fields” and “I Believe.”
Stewart plays multiple instruments, including banjo and guitar, but he is most known for his haunting mandolin picking, according to his family. His father, Cecil Stewart, sparked his interest in music and taught him his first chords.
The musician was raised in Raleigh County and has made Boone County his home for over 50 years.
His wife, Judy, and daughter Judith Stewart-Green were at his bedside at home on July 29 to talk about the man who has touched many lives in the region with his music and kind, gentle nature.
“He sang and played in the Coal Valley Four, the Gate City Trio and the Stewart Family and Three Generations was the latest one,” said Judith. “He’s traveled all over the state and in other states for benefit shows to help others. He’s been singing and playing for people for over 70 years.”
Judy added, “He’s traveled to Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee for benefit sings. He always wanted to help people.”
Stewart last performed live three years ago before his health began to decline.
“He has the most beautiful tenor voice, and I’ve never heard anyone sing like him,” added his wife.
According to Judy, the Coal Valley Four was the group that Stewart served in for the longest stint, and perhaps the one he is most identified with historically.
In all, Stewart has nine children, 26 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
He and Judy celebrated 46 years of marriage on July 24.
A coal miner by trade, Stewart’s family said that he was a hard-working man who is known for his strong hands and gentle spirit.
“He’d absolutely do anything to help people and he has hands of steel,” Judy said.
His daughter added, “Doctors have given up on him before, and he ended up walking out of there like nothing was ever wrong. He’s such a strong man.”
Stewart never claimed a “home church” because he often traveled to perform on Sundays.
“Wherever he was on Sunday was his church,” concluded Judy.
Those who register as a member with the Southern Gospel Music Association of West Virginia can vote to nominate Stewart for consideration for the organization’s Hall of Fame in April 2022. Members can also nominate others for induction. Two living and two deceased nominees will be inducted in the organization’s inaugural ceremony.
The organization requires an annual $25 membership fee.
On Aug. 26 at 7 p.m., the organization will hold a concert at Mount Calvary Baptist Church at 1509 Bigley Avenue in Charleston featuring the Jay Humphries Trio and the Tribute Quartet out of Nashville, Tenn., with proceeds benefiting the organization.
Find the Southern Gospel Music Association of West Virginia (not to be confused with the national organization in Tennessee) on Facebook or at sgmaofwv.org.