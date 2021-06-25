HUNTINGTON -- Three years after shooting into a house while its occupants slept and leading police on one of Cabell County’s largest manhunts ever, the man convicted of the crime was sentenced to the maximum number of years in prison.
Before his sentencing Friday, Jeremy Bartram, 32, went on an anti-women, society and family court tirade, victimizing himself and only agreeing to take half responsibility for his actions, stating he was driven to shoot three because his child had been taken away from him. The victims said that was untrue; it was about an abuser regaining power.
Bartram was found guilty in May of burglary, several counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of attempting to commit a felony (first-degree murder), one count of fleeing without a vehicle and one count of obstructing a police officer.
He was sentenced by Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson to serve up to 130 years in prison.
During Bartram’s trial, testimony showed Bartram appeared at the home of his ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares a daughter, on June 20, 2018, before firing several rounds into the Williamsburg Drive home near Barboursville, injuring three people, including Vicky Emerick and Casey Emrick, the mother and brother of the girlfriend. A bullet also grazed a young child in the home. Other counts stemmed from him shooting at officers in the days following the original incident.
Bartram then fled following the shooting and a manhunt involving dozens of officers followed. The search lasted six days and became one of the largest in Cabell County history.
The first confirmed sighting of him was June 25, 2018, when someone reported a man living in a tent behind the Pea Ridge Plaza shopping center in the 5600 block of U.S. 60, between Pinecrest Drive and Davis Creek Road, the complaint said.
A shootout between him and police followed, and he eluded capture.
He was found the next day at a family member’s home after turning himself in and has remained jailed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville since.
A jury deliberated for about three hours before finding him guilty on all 20 charges he faced.
During his sentencing Friday before Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson Bartram said he was the victim, calling the victim family and the family court system “poison” and manipulative, which drove him to commit the act. He called the incident a domestic situation that was blown out of proportion.
“There’s a difference between being violent and being driven to violence,” he said.
He also blamed the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department for dramatizing the shooting and over-charging him, while explaining laws and statutes to Ferguson, who has served more than 40 years on the bench.
“They dramatize everything into something it’s not,” he said. “It’s sickening.”
He could have killed the occupants of the house, he said, but he chose not to out of common decency. Bartram said Vicky Emrick would not have gotten shot had she not gotten in the way of her son, Casey.
Vicky Emrick said the shooting wasn’t about Bartram’s child; it was about control. He took his daughter on overnight trips often, she said, but would spend his time in his bedroom and not with her.
Robert Emerick, the patriarch of the victim's family, said he was taken aback by Bartram’s behavior at sentencing.
“For him to sit here and say he didn't kill anyone, it’s only by the grace of God he didn't,” he said, later adding, “With him it’s always been it’s someone else's fault, never what I've done.”
Bartram and his father, Roger, went on anti-women rants during the sentencing, blaming society for treating children like property and allowing women to keep children from their fathers.
Roger Bartram had asked for home confinement, stating he had several jobs lined up for his son. Jeremy Bartram asked for 10 years, stating he would take responsibility for “half of it.”
“I think that’s very bizarre. I think that’s crazy,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson sided with the victims and appeared taken aback by Bartram victimizing himself.
“What a cowardly act by you in the middle of the night,” he said. “They were just there asleep in their house. They didn't ask for any of this.”
Defense attorney Abe Saad said he thought a plea was in Bartram's best interest, but Bartram wanted to go to trial. Saad said he believes he presented the best case possible. Ferguson said it was a “slam dunk” case for Cabell assistant prosecutor Kellie Neal.
Saad said Bartram had been diagnosed with intermittent explosive disorder, which went untreated.
“He could have got better treatment along the way, and maybe this wouldn’t have happened, he said.
Neal said it was more than just a domestic situation. Five children and four adults were in the home. All of them still suffer from lingering effects. The children cannot be around loud noises without fear. Casey Emerick still has bullets inside of him and lives with pain daily.
“Mr. Bartram still doesn't understand or take responsibility for all the things he did in this particular case,” she said.
The child who was injured wrote a victim impact statement asking for Bartram to get “a billion years”, but Ferguson said he unfortunately did not have the authority to do that.
Casey Emerick did not speak at the sentencing, but Ferguson said his actions saved many nights that evening and should not go unnoticed.
“Casey was the hero. Absolutely. And that's who you wanted to kill. That’s why you went there in the dark of night as a coward does,” he said. “He took some of the bullets for the other members of the family. Had this defendant had his way, Casey would not be breathing today.
“Hats off to him. We need more heroes in this world.”
Bartram will be 60 years old before he sees a parole board.