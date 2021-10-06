CEREDO — Trick-or-treat is set from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, in Ceredo, but the street party typically scheduled to follow has been canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
“I think we have to stress to our residents to take caution,” said Ceredo Mayor Paul Billups. “It’s a delicate situation because we certainly want to celebrate the holiday and children enjoy that part of growing up. But for the safety of our residents, I think we should go ahead and cancel the street party for this year.”
During the Ceredo Town Council meeting Monday, the council announced they would overlap trick-or-treat in Ceredo with neighboring towns Kenova and Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
Billups is encouraging individuals to protect themselves from COVID-19 by having people less likely to be affected by the virus pass out candy or opt out of the tradition if they would feel safer.
While the after-party on trick-or-treat night is canceled, Ceredo-Kenova AutumnFest activities will take place during that week, Billups said.
“Working with Kenova, the AutumnFest, no matter what, is a big success,” he said. “It’s a joint community effort, and the forces that come together make it wonderful for our community.”
Festivities have already begun with the creation of business scarecrows and home decorating competitions. The deadline to register for these events is Monday, Oct. 18, and judging will take place Oct. 21-23.
The Queen and Teen Pageant will take place Oct. 17, and winners will represent the C-K AutumnFest and be eligible to receive scholarships and other prizes.
Oct. 22 will be the start of pumpkinball, or pickleball, tournaments and will continue throughout the week, with final rounds being played Oct. 28.
The Pumpkin House is expected to be open beginning Oct. 22 and will remain open until after Halloween.
The C-K AutumnFest Parade will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 26, and events will take place throughout the weekend.
Locals will have the opportunity to enjoy a cruise-in or tractor show Oct. 30, as well as baking and canning competitions. Food vendors will be set up from Oct. 28-31 on Beech Street in Kenova, and there will be an arts and crafts show at C-K Community Center Oct. 29-30.